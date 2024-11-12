Senior Research Analyst

Dr. Katy Ring is a Senior Research Analyst for Professional Technology Services at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, she covers consultancies, system integrators and outsourcing companies applying advanced technologies to deliver IoT-centric digital transformation services.

Katy has more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, providing strategic advice to C-level executives at vendor and end-user organizations. She has developed strong research-based expertise and has focused on areas where the global IT service delivery model is changing, including cloud services, the evolving CIO role, innovation, sustainability and global sourcing of labor. Prior to joining 451 Research, Katy led K2 Advisory, a research resource for CIOs, their senior colleagues and suppliers. Before K2, she spent 12 years at Ovum Research, leading research in emerging software and services markets, as well as developing the company's Outsourcing Practice. Before her tenure as a Principal Analyst and Practice Leader at Ovum, Katy was a journalist with publications, including Computer Weekly and Computergram International, and was a founding editor of Software Futures.

Katy holds an Honors degree in politics, philosophy and history from the London School of Economics, and a PhD in the popularization of science from the University of Kent in Canterbury.