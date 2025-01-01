Katie Price

Global Head of Corporate Coverage

Based in New York, Katie joined S&P Global through its acquisition of IHS Markit in March 2022 and has responsibility over S&P's venture capital and principal investment program.While at IHS Markit, Katie served as COO for the Issuer Solutions and Global Insights segment within IHS Markit's Financial Services division where she led day-to-day operations, strategic planning, reporting, and analytics across its business lines. Previously Katie also held multiple strategy and operations roles across Ipreo pre- and post-IHS Markit acquisition.Katie started her career in Finance working at J.P. Morgan as an investment banker and at Goldman Sachs as an equity research analyst.Katie holds dual BS degrees in Finance and Accounting from the University of Southern California.