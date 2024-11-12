S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Product Manager, Commodities
Karishma Bhimani Mistry is an Energy Product Manager within S&P Commodity Insights. Her primary focus is leading the Global Power Plants expansion project, and overseeing the development and growth of the European Energy offerings.