Jon Hemingway

Director, Leverage Commentary & Data

Jon has overseen LCD’s coverage of the U.S. leveraged loan primary market since 2016, focusing on new issues, the overall loan syndications environment and market supply/demand dynamics. In his tenure at LCD, which began in 2008, Jon has also covered the high-yield bond primary and secondary markets, as well as middle market financing. Prior to joining LCD Jon covered the investment-grade and high-yield markets for Thomson IFR.