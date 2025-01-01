Chief Revenue Officer (Interim)

John La Vecchia serves as the interim Chief Revenue Officer for S&P Global Market Intelligence and Head of Sales for the Enterprise Solutions business line. He is a seasoned sales professional with a career that began in the technology sector, selling test equipment for Hewlett-Packard. In 1992, he transitioned to finance, joining the Institutional Fixed Income sales team at Merrill Lynch. During his tenure at Merrill Lynch, he contributed to investments in electronic trading and fixed income start-ups, including Securities Hub, which was later acquired by Markit.

John joined Markit, which was ultimatley acquired by S&P Global, in 2009, where he held various sales leadership roles as the firm expanded. In his current role, he collaborates with sales and commercial leaders across Market Intelligence to strategically position the division for a new era of growth. He remains actively engaged with clients and prospects, dedicating significant time to understanding their needs.

John is based in the New York office at 55 Water Street.