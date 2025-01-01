John Barneson

Head of Enterprise Solutions

John is responsible for the Enterprise Solutions segment, which delivers critical industry platforms in the loans, derivatives, fixed income, equities, and municipal markets, as well as software, services, and data solutions for lending, private and capital markets, corporate actions, regulatory reporting, tax, risk and compliance, enterprise data management, order management, and investor relations intelligence. John is also a board member for OSTTRA, our post trade joint venture with the CME Group.



Before joining S&P Global, John held leadership positions in technology and finance in Europe and the United States. At Rauxa (now Publicis) John was responsible for global strategy, technology, data science, analytics, media, finance, and operations. He previously served as a managing director with Bay Capital, leading the M&A advisory business for companies in the wireless, energy, cloud computing, e-commerce, software, and marketing sectors. John also held leadership positions in cloud computing and marketing and is a former marketing and communications board member at the Entrepreneur's Foundation. John is an active supporter of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University.