Principal Analyst

Jim O’Reilly is a Principal Analyst with Regulatory Research Associates. Mr. O'Reilly's primary focus is FERC regulation of the electric power and natural gas industries, particularly electric transmission and natural gas pipelines. Since joining RRA in January 2015, Mr. O'Reilly has authored a series of reports on electric transmission ratemaking for utilities in Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators, a comprehensive historical review of mergers and acquisitions adjudicated by FERC, and a primer on FERC and gas pipeline regulation. Mr. O'Reilly is based in Arlington, VA.



Prior to joining RRA, Mr. O'Reilly was a research analyst with McKinsey & Company’s North American Electric Power and Natural Gas Practice in Washington, D.C.