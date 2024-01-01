Associate Analyst

Jia Lyn Low is an Associate Analyst on the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. She is based in Singapore and her main area of focus is the Asia-Pacific markets.

Prior to 451 Research, she has had research and business development experience in trade policy and sustainability. Jia Lyn is conversationally fluent in Bahasa Melayu and fluent in Mandarin Chinese.