Global Head of ESG Client Engagement

Jessica is Head of Client Development for the Financial Institutions business at Trucost, part of S&P Global. This entails: providing day to day support and training for our clients; overseeing product developments to meet the future objectives of our clients; and, working with partners to distribute Trucost data through global channels.

Jessica joined Trucost in 2008, working with asset managers and asset owners to integrate environmental data into their investment decisions. In 2010, she became responsible for developing and managing Trucost’s relationships with consultancies, software houses and financial data providers across the globe. Her responsibilities have included project management, product design & testing, strategy, contract negotiation, report editing and writing.

Jessica holds a BA Hons in English Literature from Durham University.