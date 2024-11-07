Research Analyst

Jessica Fuk is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Specific areas of research include subscription video and free, ad-supported video market sizing and tracking the broader consumer shift to digital entertainment in major markets in the Asia-Pacific region including mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Jessica has most recently covered the multichannel and broadband sectors. She has also served as a moderator, panelist and speaker at a wide range of industry events.



Prior to joining S&P Global in 2017, Jessica held business development and content syndication positions at RTL CBS Asia and Turner International APAC.



Jessica holds a master of arts and a master of philosophy in linguistics from the University of Birmingham in the UK.