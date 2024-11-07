S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Analyst
Jason Lehmann is a Research Analyst with Regulatory Research Associates, covering the U.S. electric and gas utility and independent power producer sectors. He joined RRA's Financial Focus group in January 2017, and previously served as editor for SNL Energy's Power Finance news desk and as a reporter covering the U.S. electric utility sector. He holds a B.A. from Montana State University.