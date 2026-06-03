CFO, S&P Global Energy

SVP of Enterprise FP&A, Tax, and Insurance

Jason Gibson is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of S&P Global Energy, a division of S&P Global. He also serves as SVP, Enterprise Finance, overseeing strategic financial planning for S&P Global across all divisions and functions. He is a member of the S&P Global Energy Operating Committee and S&P Global’s Finance Leadership Team. He leads teams dedicated to providing critical insight that supports strategic decision-making to drive growth and profitability throughout the organization.

Mr. Gibson previously held roles as the CFO of several S&P Global businesses, leading finance and strategy activities for S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and also served as the CFO for Enterprise Technology.

Earlier in his career with S&P Global, Mr. Gibson held roles as Global Head of Strategy and Global Head of Corporate Development, overseeing strategy and M&A activity for all divisions of S&P Global. In these roles, he also led S&P Global Ventures, focusing on investments in early-stage Fintech startups.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Mr. Gibson was an M&A focused investment banker for Citigroup, advising global clients across multiple industries. He started his career at Sapient Corporation as a technology advisor to global financial services companies and investment banks.

Mr. Gibson holds a BS in Computer Science from the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Virginia and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.