James Davis

Research Analyst

Responsible for RRA's regulatory coverage of Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, New Orleans and Utah. Produces RRA's Focus Notes Report. Contributor to RRA's coverage of the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee. Editor for RRA's Regulatory Focus reports and articles.

Prior to joining RRA, Jim worked for JCDecaux Interactive and served in the United States Marine Corps. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Columbia University.