S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Reporter
Jake Mooney is a senior reporter covering real estate, including real estate investment trusts, commercial mortgage-backed securities, private equity and real estate investment banking. Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence's predecessor company in 2012, he worked for a decade as a freelance journalist for various publications, including The New York Times.Jake holds a bachelor's degree from the Program of Liberal Studies at the University of Notre Dame, and a masters degree in journalism from Columbia University.