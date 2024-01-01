Associate Director, Consulting, Private Markets & Assessment

Horace Hung is an Associate Director in the Private Markets & Assessment team based in London. He specializes in independent credit risk assessment for private credit clients across Asia, EMEA, and North America.

With over 20 years of experience in the credit sector, Horace has held roles in corporate banking, credit research, investment management and distress debt workouts at banks, alternative funds and asset managers, including Legal & General Investment Management and Manulife Asset Management. His expertise includes credit ratings, fundamental analysis and valuation of high-yield and complex debt instruments in both public and private markets.

Horace holds a Master in Finance from London Business School and an MBA from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also a CFA Charterholder and a Chartered Accountant with ICAEW and ACCA.