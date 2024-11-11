S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Reporter
Harry Terris is a senior reporter focused on the big U.S. banks. He frequently writes data analyses about industry trends including credit performance, interest rates and profitability, and the impact of macroeconomic forces and policy on the industry. Harry has been a financial journalist for about 15 years, including six years at American Banker. He also previously led the bank M&A data and analytics team at SNL Financial.