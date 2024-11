Research Associate

Gino Amora is a research associate within the Kagan media research group of S&P Global Market Intelligence with a focus on US cable TV networks. In his current role, Gino analyzes the economics of US basic and premium cable and regional sports networks.



He publishes reports on ratings, network ownership changes and network launches for basic and premium cable TV networks, regional sports network industry overview, and packaging and pricing updates for virtual multichannel video programming distributors.



Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2021, Gino was a market researcher for Philippine Survey and Research Center, specializing in consumer goods and advertisement testing.



Gino graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the De La Salle University Manila in 2018.