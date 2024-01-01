Chief Marketing Officer

Francesco Federico serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of S&P Global, where he is responsible for shaping and executing the company’s global marketing strategy, enhancing brand equity, and driving business growth. Prior to this role, he was Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing for S&P Global Ratings, contributing as a member of the Ratings Senior Leadership Team.

Mr. Federico’s professional journey includes significant entrepreneurial and corporate leadership experience. He began his career by founding a boutique digital marketing agency in Milan, which set the foundation for his subsequent roles with globally recognized brands such as Vodafone, Acer, and JLL, where he held key positions in marketing, technology, and product innovation.

Mr. Federico serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the S&P Global Foundation, supporting the company’s philanthropic strategy and its commitment to expanding economic opportunity. He has also served as a Non-Executive Board Member for a UK Multi-Academy Trust and an NHS Housing Association in London, contributing his expertise to governance and strategy in education and social care sectors.

A thought leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mr. Federico’s academic achievements include a thesis exploring the application of AI in legal practice. He continues to share his thoughts on the intersection of AI and business transformation — occasionally in book form, and rather more regularly through a newsletter.

Mr. Federico holds a Juris Doctor degree from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (FCIM).