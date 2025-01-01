Associate Research Analyst

Fed Mendoza is an associate research analyst in the Kagan media research group of S&P Global Market Intelligence. He covers pay TV and broadband markets in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically in Southeast Asia — Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.



Through collaboration with a colleague, he was able to publish research articles on pay TV and over-the-top streaming partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as fiber broadband technology rollouts and take-ups, and Southeast Asian IPTV and cable TV sectors.



He joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in July 2022, and prior to this, he worked for the Department of Education in the Philippines as a high school teacher. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and a Master of Arts degree in education from the Philippine Normal University.