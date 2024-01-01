Emily Jasper

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Company Information Services
Emily is a product management professional at S&P Global Market Intelligence, specializing in solutions for Sales and Marketing, including CRM data. She oversees the enhancement of Salesforce offerings and collaborates on Xpressfeed™ and API products. With a decade of experience spanning manufacturing, advertising, and enterprise software, she's recognized as one of Virginia's Top 50 Women Leaders.