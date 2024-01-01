Research Analyst, Cloud Price Index & Quantum Computing

Ellie Brown is a research analyst at S&P Global working across the 451 Research Cloud Transformation channel and the technology, media and telecommunications data team.

Ellie Brown is a research analyst at S&P Global working across the 451 Research Cloud Transformation channel and the technology, media and telecommunications data team. She manages the Cloud Price Index, the division’s benchmark tracking product for pricing for a selection of cloud infrastructure and managed services around the world. Ellie compiles and maintains a dataset collected from millions of hyperscaler SKUs and looks at trends in pricing, service additions and regional expansion plans for the major public cloud providers.

Ellie’s additional coverage areas include the developing quantum computing and quantum network sectors, with research spanning quantum-suited verticals, new quantum hardware and software developments and the intersection of quantum technology, with key themes including AI and sustainability.

Before joining S&P Global in 2022, Ellie’s work experience included product strategy/planning and go-to-market activities for SaaS and AI startups, as well as scientific research in astronomy and work as a secondary teacher.



Ellie holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in physics from the University of Utah and is pursuing a master’s degree in environmental policy and management with a concentration in sustainable energy from the University of Denver.