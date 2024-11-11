Diego Castells

Senior Editor, FIG Latin America

Diego has headed the Latin America FI unit for over a year as Industry Editor, having joined the team as Editor in late 2018. The team focuses its coverage on the major trends and events that impact the banking and fintech space in the six largest economies in the region.

In his current role, he manages the production of data-driven content by specialized writers and researchers on such topics as credit risk, M&A activity, fintech developments, investment banking, lending strategy and bank metrics, as well as Q&As with the leading players in the industry.

Diego has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Princeton University in NJ, USA.