Former Research Director

Deana Myers is a Former Research Director, who heads Kagan's Internet, TV Programming, and Broadcast groups. She has more than 20 years of experience with Kagan research, focusing on industry trends, forecasts, and evolving media markets.



She is the lead analyst covering TV programming, OTT/online video content, syndication, and U.S. premium and broadcast networks. Other areas of expertise include the multichannel VOD/PPV market, national network sports

rights deals, and the constantly fluctuating video space. Her past areas of focus include streaming media devices, Hispanic TV markets, and newspapers.





Ms. Myers graduated from the University of California, San Diego with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and in Women's Studies.