Assistant Research Manager

David Hayes is an assistant research manager on S&P Global Market Intelligence's financial institutions research team, which is responsible for data-driven news and research focused on banks, insurers and fintechs. David leads the global financial institutions research team and has 12 years of experience covering the U.S. banking sector, with a focus on US community bank performance and M&A and severe enforcement action activity.



David holds a B.A. in financial economics from Bethany College and an M.B.A. from Marshall University.