David DiMolfetta covers AI and cybersecurity policy for S&P Global Market Intelligence in Washington, DC. His interests are in explainable AI and how algorithms shape policymaking, especially for social media and big tech companies. Prior to that, he covered telecom and broadband policy while dabbling in antitrust and semiconductors. David’s coverage has taken him to CES in Nevada, as well as rural Virginia, where he covered federal efforts to close the digital divide.



Themes covered: Tech policy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, privacy, social media, big tech, and antitrust