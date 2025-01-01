Dan Bennett

Head of Data Technology, Enterprise Data Organization

As Head of Technology for the Enterprise Data Organization of S&P Global, Dan is responsible for the platforms, innovations, and data science used to ingest, create, curate, model and deliver data to customers and internal users.

Previously, Dan was with the Commodity Insights division, first Chief Data Officer, then CTO, responsible for the definition, delivery and operations of all product and data systems.

Prior to S&P Global, Dan was CTO/CIO at Castlelake, L.P., a global private investment firm. There he led a global team and managed service providers covering all aspects of information security, technology and facilities.

Before that, Dan held senior technology roles with Thomson Reuters, latterly between 2014-2018 as Vice President, Enterprise Data Services, where he led a global team and established a multi-tenant big data platform for content and usage data.

Dan counts 30+ years’ experience in technology leadership, system architecture and design on a variety of platforms and projects with extensive experience in systems and data modeling in multiple technologies. Dan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence from The University of Leeds, UK.