Christopher Krantz

Global Group Head of Communications, S&P Global Ratings and S&P Dow Jones Indices

Christopher’s current remit encompasses a global role for the businesses including reputation management, crisis communications, employee communications and public relations. He works with senior leaders in the Ratings and S&P Dow Jones Indices divisions to plan and execute strategic outreach to external stakeholders and employees on key topics and to protect the reputation of the divisions and company.

Christopher leads a team of experienced communicators across the Americas, EMEA and APAC Prior to joining the company in 2017, Christopher worked in communications at Morningstar, where he was part of the communications team in EMEA and led a transformation of the communications function in Australia. He also led communications at an alternative investment firm and worked as a management consultant for a boutique firm specializing in scenario planning and thinking about the future. He has served as a Lecturer in Economic History at the University of Hertfordshire and taught at the University of London.

Christopher holds an M.A. from New York University and a B.A. from Columbia University and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the UK.