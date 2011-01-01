Director of Price Reporting for Americas Metals

Christopher Davis, Director of Price Reporting for Americas Metals at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, leads an experienced team of experts across two continents dedicated to delivering real-time metals pricing data and insights for a rapidly changing and critical commodity sector.

Based in Pittsburgh, Chris oversees ferrous, nonferrous, battery materials, rare earth elements and critical metals pricing teams in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. Previously, he was Content Director for EMEA Metals, overseeing regional pricing and news coverage from London.

Chris brings a combination of journalism, price reporting and thought leadership experience from his nearly 30-year career working for daily newspapers, trade publications and Price Reporting Agencies. He regularly presents and moderates at industry conferences and is frequently sought after by media outlets for perspective on pricing trends and dynamics.

Chris joined S&P Global Energy following its acquisition of Steel Business Briefing (SBB) in 2011. Before his time at SBB, Chris covered topics ranging from politics and government to biotechnology and manufacturing for newspapers including the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Pittsburgh Business Times, as well as South Carolina’s Anderson Independent-Mail and Greenville News.

In 2018, the World Steel Association named him Journalist of the Year.

Chris is a graduate of Clemson University.