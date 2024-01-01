Chief Commercial Officer

Christian Nilsson is Chief Commercial Officer for S&P Global Energy, where he is responsible for partnering with customers, setting and executing the global commercial strategy and driving sustainable growth across the business. He brings more than two decades of commercial leadership experience across information, data, and technology companies.

Christian has extensive expertise in go-to-market strategy, sales leadership, and business development, and is recognized for building long-term, strategic partnerships with customers across all major regions and market segments. He brings a strong perspective on how data, analytics, and technology enable decision-making in complex, global markets, including those undergoing structural and energy-transition-driven change.

He spent 12 years at S&P Global Market Intelligence in a series of senior leadership roles, including Managing Director and Global Head of Sales for Credit & Risk Solutions and Head of European Sales & Relationship Management. Christian has also held senior commercial and leadership positions at Thomson Reuters (now LSEG) as well as LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions.

Based in London, Christian holds an MSc in Economics and Business from the Stockholm School of Economics.