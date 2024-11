Chris Hudgins is a research analyst for the FIG Research offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a focus on real estate. His primary responsibilities include analyzing the publicly traded real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and has published a myriad of research on the sector over the past eight years. Special interest within his coverage includes research on valuation trends, dividend payments, tenant compositions and capital markets activity. Chris graduated with a bachelor's degree in industrial and systems engineering from Virginia Tech.