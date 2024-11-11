Celeste Goh

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Analyst
Celeste is a fintech research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Based in Singapore, she writes about fintech investments, digital lending and digital banking developments in the Asia-Pacific region.
Celeste holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Singapore Management University, where she majored in economics and finance.