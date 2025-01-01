Chief Executive Officer, S&P Dow Jones Indices

Catherine Clay is the CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), a division of S&P Global and the world’s leading index provider, offering investment professionals across the globe an array of products from core indices such as the S&P 500® to broad comprehensive benchmarks. She is responsible for all aspects of the index business globally.

Ms. Clay joined S&P Global from Cboe Global Markets, where she was Executive Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives, leading the Exchange's global options and futures businesses as well as its Data Vantage business across the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. She has a wealth of experience across derivatives markets, digital assets, data analytics and financial technology. Prior to this role, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Digital and Data Solutions, leading Cboe's efforts to align the company's digital assets, data & analytics product suite and market data services.

Before joining Cboe, Ms. Clay was the CEO of LiveVol, a pioneering derivatives and analytics company that was acquired by Cboe in 2015. Cathy began her career as a clerk in Interactive Brokers’ market-making unit, Timber Hill, and progressed to lead market maker and director of floor trading and operations. In 2006, she left Timber Hill to co-found Thales LLC, a market-making firm on the NYSE Options Floor and on the OneChicago single stock futures exchange.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado. She serves on the board of directors for the Greenwood Project, an organization working to create career pathways in the financial services industry for diverse, underrepresented students.