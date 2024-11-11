Markets and Deals, Subject Matter Expert (SME)

Camilla Yanushevsky works at S&P Global Market Intelligence as a Markets and Deals, Subject Matter Expert (SME). In this role, she provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, credit risk and broader economic trends.

Camilla holds a BSc in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park – Robert H. Smith School of Business and Bocconi School of Economics and Management (Milan, Italy).