Chief Product Officer

Cameron Drinkwater is Chief Product Officer (CPO) at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), where she is responsible for global product strategy and operational execution.

Prior to her role as CPO, Cameron was S&P DJI’s Chief Financial Officer, where she led global financial operations and strategy. She also previously served as Head of Corporate Strategy for S&P DJI’s parent company, S&P Global, where she led the Integration Management Office (IMO) for S&P Global’s merger with IHS Markit and was responsible for S&P Global’s enterprise strategy and growth initiatives.

Cameron joined S&P Global in 2019 as Head of Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions for S&P Global Market Intelligence. Prior to joining S&P Global, Cameron held leadership roles in several business-to-business information services companies, including DMGT plc, Thomson Reuters and Genscape. Cameron started her career in M&A investment banking at Greenhill.

Cameron holds a Bachelor of Arts in international studies and political science from Yale University.