S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Credit Risk Solutions Intern
Bruce is a Credit Risk Solutions Intern at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Singapore. His main responsibilities are to assist the Credit Risk Solutions team with various tasks as well as to support the projects that the team undertakes.
Bruce is currently finishing the final semester of his Bachelor of Business (Specialisation in Risk Management and Insurance) programme at Nanyang Business School and is expected to complete in December 2019.