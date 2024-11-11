Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Bruce Lee

Credit Risk Solutions Intern

Bruce is a Credit Risk Solutions Intern at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Singapore. His main responsibilities are to assist the Credit Risk Solutions team with various tasks as well as to support the projects that the team undertakes.

Bruce is currently finishing the final semester of his Bachelor of Business (Specialisation in Risk Management and Insurance) programme at Nanyang Business School and is expected to complete in December 2019.