President, S&P Global Mobility

Bill Eager has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive information industry with a track record of scaling businesses and developing innovative products that have changed how consumers shop, buy, service and sell their vehicles. Prior to his appointment as President of S&P Global Mobility, he was Chief Executive Officer of CARFAX for four years. Under his leadership, CARFAX generated double-digit annual revenue growth, expanded its audience to more than 50 million consumers and drove the adoption of AI and ML technology to increase productivity and drive data and product improvements. The company's award-winning culture has been recognized by USA Today and The Washington Post on their "Top Workplaces" lists in 2022-2024 and 2024, respectively.

Previously, Mr. Eager served as Vice President of CARFAX's Dealer Business – its largest division – for 17 years. During that time, he led the launch and commercialization of some of its most successful products, including the CARFAX Advantage subscription model for dealers, CARFAX Car Listings and CARFAX for Life.

Before joining CARFAX, Mr. Eager held roles of increasing responsibility at The Cobalt Group, an automotive digital retailing company, rising to become its Director of Sales.

Bill holds a B.A. in economics from Villanova University and an MBA from George Mason University.