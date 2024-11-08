Insurance Reporter, EMEA

Ben Dyson is an insurance reporter covering the EMEA region at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has been a financial journalist for 23 years and has covered insurance and reinsurance for 20 of those years. Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in November 2017 Ben was finance editor at Insurance Times, a publication focusing on the U.K. general insurance market. He started his journalism career at Reactions, a magazine covering the global reinsurance market.