Baioni Tomas

LATAM Economist, Global Insights and Analysis

Tomás works in the Global Insights and Analysis (GIA) Economics team for the Latin America region. He is the Economist responsible for all the forecasts of a diverse group of LATAM economies, including Chile, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala, and other Central American countries.

The GIA-Economics team helps clients by delivering precise forecasts of economic variables such as inflation, real GDP, exchange rate, etc, based on topical news, economic and econometric techniques, and unique quantitative insights.

Tomás holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the National University of La Plata (UNLP), Argentina; and a Master's degree in Finance from the CEMA University (UCEMA), Argentina. Tomás actively collaborates ad honorem as a teaching assistant in two undergraduate Economics courses at the UNLP, and is also a Researcher at the same university, with several papers published in peer-reviewed journals, focusing on Macroeconomics and Environmental Economics.