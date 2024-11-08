Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Andrey Eliseev

Credit Product Specialist

Andrey is a credit product specialist with S&P Global Market Intelligence. Backed by his long-time experience in risk advisory Andrey supports clients across developing markets to take benefits from credit risk solutions of S&P Global Market Intelligence and improve business-, regulatory- and risk-related processes. Andrey is certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).