Vice President, Global Head of People

Amy Linder is Head of People at S&P Global Commodity Insights and is responsible for the global People function. Amy is a member of the Operating Committee and provides strategic partnership to senior leaders across all People initiatives to ensure the talent strategy aligns with business objectives.

Amy joined S&P Global in 2012 and previously held People leadership roles within S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Market Intelligence. She has more than 15 years of People experience and brings extensive knowledge in building executive leadership teams, transforming organizational culture, designing and delivering learning and development initiatives, as well as managing risks and problem solving in highly regulated environments.

Amy holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in French from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business. She also has certificates in executive coaching from Rutgers University, organizational development from Columbia University and HR Strategy from London Business School.

Amy is also the Head of People for S&P Global Mobility.