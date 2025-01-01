Alaina Tosatti

Head of Strategy & Business Management, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Alaina leads Strategy & Business Management for S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this capacity, she is responsible for strategic planning, M&A, integration activities, and business management and reporting.



Alaina joined S&P Global in 2015 and has held a number of senior roles, most recently as Senior Director, Corporate Strategy, where she partnered with senior leadership across the enterprise to develop long-term strategic growth plans that consider organic and inorganic opportunities. She also led S&P Global’s annual strategic planning process and has experience communicating complex business issues for executive-level audiences. In addition, Alaina has held prior roles in technology operations, the integration management office for the SNL+ Capital IQ combination, and strategy and business development for S&P Global Ratings. Prior to S&P Global, Alaina worked at Citigroup in its Securities & Fund Services business and private bank.

Alaina earned her MBA from Columbia University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Rochester. She lives in New York City with her family.