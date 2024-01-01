Adrian Leung

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Energy
Global Head of Strategic Account Management
Adrian overseas the strategic initiatives at S&P Global Energy Horizons including the commercial strategies and go-to-market for all segments, as well as the sustainability solutions S&P Global delivers across all five divisions.
Adrian overseas the strategic initiatives at S&P Global Horizons including the commercial strategies and go-to-market for all segments, as well as the sustainability solutions S&P Global delivers across all five divisions. This includes building long-term partnerships with clients as well as delivering unified solutions from across S&P Divisions to meet their immediate needs. He also heads up the global coverage program with S&Ps strategically important clients within the realm of sustainability. He works with Horizons’s Strategic Account Directors and the representatives of each S&P Global Division to understand where S&P can most impactfully support our clients on their sustainability initiatives.
Prior to working in S&P Global Horizons, Adrian was EMEA Commercial Head of Financial Institutions for S&P Global Ratings. He also spent 13 years as an International Manager at HSBC Bank, with postings across corporate banking divisions in UK, France, USA and Poland. Adrian has a BA in Law & Business Studies from Warwick University. He speaks English and French, intermediate Polish and basic Cantonese.