Adrian Leung

Global Head of Strategic Account Management

Adrian overseas the strategic initiatives at S&P Global Horizons including the commercial strategies and go-to-market for all segments, as well as the sustainability solutions S&P Global delivers across all five divisions. This includes building long-term partnerships with clients as well as delivering unified solutions from across S&P Divisions to meet their immediate needs. He also heads up the global coverage program with S&Ps strategically important clients within the realm of sustainability. He works with Horizons’s Strategic Account Directors and the representatives of each S&P Global Division to understand where S&P can most impactfully support our clients on their sustainability initiatives.

Prior to working in S&P Global Horizons, Adrian was EMEA Commercial Head of Financial Institutions for S&P Global Ratings. He also spent 13 years as an International Manager at HSBC Bank, with postings across corporate banking divisions in UK, France, USA and Poland. Adrian has a BA in Law & Business Studies from Warwick University. He speaks English and French, intermediate Polish and basic Cantonese.