Head of Data, Enterprise Data Organization, S&P Global

Abhishek Tomar is Head of Data for S&P Global’s Enterprise Data Organization (EDO) and a member of the EDO and S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Operating Committee.

In this role, he leads essential functions such as data operations, business partnerships, stewardship, and quality assurance, while also focusing on customer success, data performance optimization, and site operations management.

Additionally, Abhishek is a strategic advisor to the leadership teams in India, Pakistan and the Philippines. He spearheads the India Leadership Council, comprising S&P Global and Crisil, aiming to identify new strategies and business development opportunities across the region.

With 22 years of experience, Abhishek has held various roles in data analytics and operations management, including senior management and leadership positions in the financial industry. Previously, Abhishek was Chief Data Officer for S&P Global Market Intelligence and Managing Director - India Operations at S&P Global where he was responsible for over 8,000 employees with a focus on delivering strong business results.

Abhishek is an active member of the National Executive Board of American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Delhi University and an MBA from NIILM - Centre for Management Studies.