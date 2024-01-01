Analyst, National Oil Company Research - Upstream Companies and Transactions

Aayushi Bhardwaj is an Analyst for Company Strategies within the Upstream Companies and Transactions team at S&P Global Energy.

Aayushi Bhardwaj contributes to the assessment of upstream strategies of national oil companies in the Middle East.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Aayushi worked in pricing strategy at Advance Auto Parts, where she designed data-driven pricing models and led initiatives to automate reporting, improving pricing accuracy, competitiveness, and strategic decision-making.

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics from Delhi Technological University, India.