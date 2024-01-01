Director, Business Development - EUROPE

Glenn Gurney leads business development for third-party risk solutions S&P Global Market Intelligence, partnering with financial institutions and global enterprises to enhance operational resilience, meet regulatory expectations, and manage complex third-party ecosystems. With over 20 years’ experience, he combines commercial, advisory, and practitioner expertise. As a Big Four consultant, he advised organisations on risk, resilience, regulatory change, and transformation programmes, including leading the banking third-party risk practice in London at PwC. He has also held in house roles leading third-party risk, outsourcing, and resilience programmes at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. Glenn is recognised for building trusted client relationships and delivering practical, data-driven solutions that enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and drive meaningful business outcomes.