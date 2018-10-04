 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/sp-global-ratings-releases-an-updated-esg-evaluation-proposal content
S&P Global Ratings Releases an Updated ESG Evaluation Proposal
Watch: S&P Global Ratings Releases an Updated ESG Evaluation Proposal

Michael Wilkins and Corinne Bendersky from the S&P Global Ratings Sustainable Finance team explain how a proposed evaluation service from S&P Global Ratings will provide a deep dive into an entity’s exposure to ESG factors and its ability to meet future sustainability challenges and capitalize on opportunities.