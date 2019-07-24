S&P Global's #ChangePays Campaign, launched in January 2019 combines S&P Global's ability to provide unmatched essential intelligence with a goal to increase awareness of and advance the discussion around the benefits of greater inclusivity.
Examining Gender Diversity in the C-Suite
Indonesia Rating Raised To 'BBB' On Strong Growth Prospects; Outlook Stable
US battery installs to accelerate strongly beyond 2020, but new risks emerge
Industry Top Trends Update: Technology
ESG Monthly: July 2019
Watch: Examining Gender Diversity in the C-Suite
- Featuring Daniel Sandberg, PhD, CFA
Highlights
#ChangePays
- Featuring
- Daniel Sandberg, PhD, CFA