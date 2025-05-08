In the long-term, European gas demand will likely be in structural decline as Europe advances its net-zero GHG emissions ambitions, supported by strong policy signals. This means a continuation with investment in renewables, as well as heat pumps in the residential and commercial heating sector. More broadly, electrification increases by nearly 30% from today through to 2040, serving as a major decarbonization vector across all sectors.

Nevertheless, gas-fired generation remains crucial in the power sector due to gas’ increasing role providing baseload and balancing during period of renewables intermittency as renewables capacity additions increase. Recently, there has been a softening of policies on clean energy. For example, for the residential sector, policies to mandate renewable heat have been softened in Germany and the UK. The EU was previously considering a ban on gas boilers from 2035, but this appears to have dropped from the list of priorities. These “policy adjustments” result in higher potential gas demand as shown by the orange diamonds in Figure 5 and Figure 6.

At the same time, Europe is also expected to experience a decline in indigenous supply and pipeline imports. Gas production from the North Sea will continue its terminal decline and Europe’s top gas supplier Norway is expected to experience a gradual fall in output long-term. The second most important source of pipeline imports, Algeria, is expected to see volumes decline on falling reserves and growing domestic consumption. Finally, Russian pipeline gas imports are expected to remain at the level of just 1 bcf/d or 3% of total European gas demand in 2040.

“Current Trend” Scenario Key Features: Russian gas continues to flow into Europe via TurkStream, with Russian LNG still being purchased by a limited number of European buyers and not subjected to EU sanctions. US sanctions, most notably on the Arctic-2 LNG project, continue to limit new Russian LNG projects until the end of the outlook and no additional gas volumes, pipeline or LNG, arrive in Europe above the currently delivered combined total of 4.2 bcf/d. However, Russia is able to grow LNG deliveries to the global market from 4.3 bcf/d in 2025 to 7.4 bcf/d by 2040 -- through the completion of 2 out of 3 trains of Arctic-2 LNG (13 million tons of total capacity) by 2031 and Murmansk LNG (21 million tons of total capacity) in 2038. Russia has significant shut-in upstream production capacity that can be turned up at short notice with limited or no investment required.

New Contracts Play a Key Role

New European contracts for LNG are expected to be critical to closing the supply gap to 2040 from demand, declining domestic production, declining piped imports and LNG contract expiry. To cover the deficit, European utilities and industrial consumers have added 2 bcf/d of long-term LNG contracts in the 2025-30 period. European International Oil Companies (IOCs) hold significant LNG portfolio positions with much of their volumes likely to be imported into Europe sourced from the United States. Nevertheless, Europe is heavily reliant on the global spot LNG market (i.e., short-term or single cargo contracts) to balance demand, leaving Europe highly exposed to spot market pricing volatility. This “supply gap” provides space for further LNG contract signings and thus potential for additional financing for liquefaction projects in the US and elsewhere (Figure 6). In theory, European buyers could continue to rely on short-term deals to procure LNG supply, however, the need for energy security and preference to reduce exposure to volatile spot markets has prompted some buyers to seek the assurance that comes with long-term supply contracts.