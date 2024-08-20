S&P Global Offerings
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
Recent talks of China paying for Saudi oil in renminbi led to expectations that China’s massive purchases from the kingdom will push more of their oil trade to be denominated in the Chinese currency. S&P Global believes yuan-based oil trade between the two countries face significant challenges, and may take decades to grow to a meaningful scale, but deepening bilateral ties and aligning long-term interests may help facilitate this process.
Discussions on the prospect of yuan-based oil trade often focus on the ability to pay in renminbi. However, the ability to settle trades in yuan alone is unlikely to boost its use, as the volume of such trades depends on oil exporters’ willingness to accept the currency for payment, which in turn depends on their ability to use the resulting proceeds.
As the renminbi is not broadly used in international trade and finance, there are relatively few outlets to spend these proceeds. Cumulating the inflow would therefore incur substantial costs and raise currency risks. This explains why the yuan’s use remains limited in Saudi-China oil trade despite Riyadh’s willingness to discuss, and Beijing’s aims to promote, more use of the currency.
This dynamic may change, as President Xi’s visit to the kingdom in December 2022 set in motion a transformation of Saudi-China ties from one focused on oil to one that is comprehensive in nature. Aside from the booming oil trade that continues to anchor their core relationship, long-term plans such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, are driving new institutional, financial, and cultural linkages between the two countries.
These broadening linkages will provide more outlets for the yuan’s use, such as paying for Chinese engineering and construction services in the kingdom or investing in firms or projects in China across a widening range of sectors. Through these channels, deepening bilateral ties could help facilitate more use of the renminbi in Saudi-China oil trade in the decades to come.
China’s push for yuan-based oil trade with Saudi Arabia began with President Xi’s first visit to the kingdom in January 2016. Two years later, in March 2018, the Shanghai International Energy Exchange launched its first ever renminbi-denominated crude oil futures contracts, establishing a yuan-based oil pricing system and an international benchmark that competes with the US’s West Texas Intermediate and London’s Brent.
Despite this early start, progress in yuan-based oil trade between the two countries remains limited due to major obstacles that challenge the economic rationale of such trades. The first obstacle is that the yuan is not broadly used in international trade and finance. Given this, trading oil in yuan will incur additional risks for oil exporters (see “Challenges To Trading Oil In Renminbi Remain Significant,” published on Oct. 5, 2023).
Most major oil exporters have substantial positive trade balances with China (Figure 2). If their trade with the country were fully conducted in yuan, they would have much more income than outlays in the currency. While some of this could be held or invested, the excess “petroyuan” will need to be exchanged into other currencies, thereby incurring additional costs and exchange rate risks.
Complicating this is the fact that Gulf exporters’ currencies are pegged to the US dollar, including those of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Oman, and others. If the dollar appreciates against the renminbi, as it has been for the past year, selling oil in yuan will cut their incomes in domestic-currency terms.
Moreover, Beijing has yet to lay out a roadmap for resolving these issues and for liberalizing the country’s currency and capital account. This leaves a high degree of uncertainty on the ability to manage future petroyuan-related risks. It also obstructs broader use of the currency in trade despite the substantial progress made so far.
The renminbi has made substantial progress since its global launch in July 2009, when the pilot scheme for renminbi cross-border settlement in Hong Kong was expanded to corporates, which introduced the yuan as a currency for international trade.
Since then, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has promoted the currency’s use mainly via two channels. First, through expanding trade and setting up bilateral clearing and settlement infrastructure for the trading of goods in yuan. Second, through developing and deepening the offshore renminbi markets that enable international participants to access renminbi financial markets (see “Four Checkpoints On The Path To Greater Renminbi Internationalization,” published July 10, 2023).
China has made meaningful progress in the first channel. Its share of world trade tripled over the last two decades, from 4% in 2002 to 13% last year (Figure 3). As growing trade increases the scope for settlement in yuan, use of the currency in crossborder trade settlement has also tripled in this period, rising from less than 1% in 2012 to over 3% last year (Figure 4).
The renminbi is currently the third-most-used currency in SWIFT trade finance settlements, accounting for 5.3%, just behind the euro’s 5.9%, although both remain far from challenging the dollar’s dominant 84% position.
The yuan’s substantial headways into global trade belies the fact that its progress has been unsteady, characterized by episodes of advances and setbacks, due to push and pull factors both economic and non-economic.
Between 2012 and 2015, China’s efforts to expand global trade (Figure 3), set up renminbi clearing facilities, and sign swap agreements with trading partners accelerated the yuan’s global use (Figure 4). However, much of this progress was reversed in late 2015 when the currency depreciated substantially against the dollar.
The resulting exchange rate volatility highlighted the risk of trading in the Chinese currency and reduced demand for yuan settlement in the years that followed. The use of yuan did not start to recover until 2018, and when it did, its upward climb was at a third of the previous pace.
From early 2022, rising geopolitical risks gave the yuan a push as a dollar alternative. Momentum behind the use of currency in global trade surged during the year from 2% to over 3%, having risen by the same extent as in the previous four years.
These episodes underscore the pull forces of trade and the push forces of geopolitical risks that continue to characterize the renminbi’s use. Both these forces are at play in the use of the currency in Saudi-China trade.
China’s rapidly growing trade with the Middle East is the key factor that anchors the long-term potential for broader renminbi use by Gulf states.
China’s trade with the region has more than tripled over the past two decades. Between 2009 and 2023, China’s imports from the Middle East surged 3.7x to US$217 billion while exports increased 3.1x to US$169 billion (Figure 5).
Saudi Arabia has kept pace with this boom and remains China’s largest trading partner in the Gulf. Its share of China’s imports from the Middle East has stayed at a stable 30%-35% range since 2010, while its share of China’s exports to the region has risen from some 15% a decade ago to roughly 25% in recent years.
As the boom in Saudi-China trade was largely driven by oil, oil’s share of China’s imports from the kingdom has risen steadily from two-thirds a decade ago to 84% last year (Figure 6). Meanwhile, the Saudis’ trade surplus with China has widened from the lows of US$5 billion to $10 billion in 2015-2016 to as high as US$20 billion to US$40 billion in the last three years.
If Saudi-China oil trade were fully conducted in renminbi, it would be challenging to hold, spend, or convert the resulting tens of billions of petroyuan through existing bilateral or international channels. This helps explain why the yuan has made little progress in becoming a meaningful currency for oil settlement despite booming trade between the two countries.
Weak economic rationale means the yuan’s entry into oil markets may need to rely on non-economic factors such as strategic considerations.
Escalating geopolitical events, shifting national interests, and growing non-US trade, particularly with Asia, in recent years led some emerging economies to look to diversify their external relations.
For example, during the BRICS summit in August 2023, some founding members of the group, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, emphasized their intentions to increase direct local-currency transactions between member states.
Some Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq, are also exploring ways to conduct trade in non-dollar currencies to broaden their economic diplomacy and foreign policy influence. Beijing’s stated interest in promoting renminbi use provides a strategic justification for use of the currency that extends beyond pure economic considerations of the past.
Such justifications will not fully overturn challenges noted above, but they could lead to incremental or gradual progress in renminbi-based trade. While the prospect of this remains highly uncertain for crude, other oil products, natural gas, or other traded goods may be easier to implement, and may lead the way.
These trends led Iraq to allow trade settlement with China in yuan for the first time in February 2023. A month later, China made its first purchase of liquefied natural gas produced in the UAE in yuan. As for oil, Russia mainly trades crude in renminbi currently, while Iran and Venezuela also sell some of their oil in euro and renminbi.
The Saudis may have considered non-dollar oil trade as early as April 2019 (Figure 7), when Reuters reported that the kingdom raised this possibility to US officials and discussed it with other OPEC members. These talks did not lead to major actions, and they fell by the wayside during the COVID-19 years.
Escalating geopolitical events in early 2022 revived these considerations and created an opening for the yuan. This coincided with Beijing’s renewed push for the renminbi as soon as the country came out of the pandemic (Figure 9).
In March 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and China were in active talks to price some of the kingdom’s oil sales in yuan, and that Saudi Aramco (Aramco) was considering including yuan-denominated futures contracts in its pricing model.
In December 2022, President Xi visited Riyadh for the first time in six years and attended the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
President Xi told attending leaders that China will continue to import large quantities of oil and gas from the region and the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX) “will be fully utilized for renminbi settlement in oil and gas trade.”
President Xi’s visit set in motion a wide range of actions to transform Saudi-China ties from one focused on oil to one that is comprehensive in nature. These involve setting up new institutional and financial linkages between the two countries that will serve as new anchors for the diversifying relationship. While the Saudis have yet to fully join some related forums, and some new ties take the form of memoranda of understanding (MOU) rather than detailed plans, they nevertheless provide new channels for deepening relations and future renminbi use (Figure 9).
In September 2022, three months before President Xi’s visit, the role of the Saudi prime minister was transferred from King Salman to the 38 years-old Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS), formally recognizing MBS as head of government and further consolidating his position as heir to the throne.
MBS is also the chairman of the Saudi Council for Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country’s largest sovereign wealth fund, with US$925 billion of assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Together, CEDA and PIF drive Vision 2030, the government plan announced in April 2016 to transform the country by diversifying the economy away from its dependence on the upstream hydrocarbon sector.
Projects announced under the plan will reportedly cost more than US$1 trillion, including the construction of new cities such as Neom (estimated to cost US$500 billion) (see “Vision 2030: Four Scenarios For Saudi Arabia’s Public Finances”).
The sheer scale and size of these projects suggest significant funding needs across the government and government-related entities, particularly the PIF. A significant part of this will also come from the country’s banking sector and capital markets, requiring further deepening of both.
Over the long term, Vision 2030 will bear fruit by diversifying the economy and its revenue base, creating jobs for a young population, and broadening workforce participation.
However, the program comes at a time when oil revenue may be pressured by ongoing OPEC+ and Saudi cuts to oil production to balance relatively weak global demand and rising non-OPEC production. As a result, the government’s net asset position will gradually weaken, though it will remain strong relative to peers rated by S&P Global Ratings.
Challenges could also arise from funding pressures (especially if oil prices fall), tight supply, skills shortages, and rising material costs as the government embarks on its ambitious projects.
During his visit, President Xi and King Salman signed in person a comprehensive SaudiChina strategic partnership agreement. They also agreed to take turns hosting biennial meetings between the heads of state of the two countries, thereby committing to regular exchanges at the highest levels of the two governments.
Three months after President Xi’s visit, in March 2023, Saudi Arabia joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a “dialogue partner.” Five months thereafter, BRICS members agreed to admit Saudi Arabia and invited the kingdom to join from January 2024, along with Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE. Although the Saudis have yet to join these organizations as a full member, their participation will broaden their institutional ties with China.
New financial linkages were also set up after President Xi’s visit. In February 2023, Hong Kong’s chief executive met with the CEO of Aramco in Riyadh to discuss the secondary listing of Aramco on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). In September, HKEX added the Saudi exchange as a Recognized Stock Exchange to facilitate the listing of Saudilisted firms in Hong Kong. Two months later, HKEX debuted Asia’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking shares listed on the Saudi exchange, with PIF as an anchor investor.
Similar ties were established with China’s top exchanges on the mainland, including both the Shanghai (SHSE) and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (SZSE). In September 2023, the Shanghai and Saudi exchanges signed an MOU to collaborate on a wide range of areas, including cross-listing, fintech, data exchange, and environmental and corporate governance. A similar MOU followed in December between the Shenzhen and Saudi exchanges. In July 2024, both the SHSE and the SZSE followed Hong Kong’s lead and launched the first ETF in mainland China tracking Saudi-listed shares.
On trade settlement, Bank of China opened its first branch in Riyadh in September 2023 to facilitate renminbi settlement, making it the second Chinese state-owned bank to enter the kingdom after the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in 2015. In November, the PBOC and the Saudi Central Bank signed their first currency swap agreement covering up to RMB50 billion for three years.
The active year following President Xi’s visit ended with the Saudi education authorities mandating all public and private secondary schools in the kingdom to teach at least two Chinese language classes every week for one semester each school year.
Changes under this latest bilateral push are likely to be more lasting than previous efforts, as they are anchored by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s plan to rapidly transform itself and diversify its economy. Overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the plan could align the interests of the two countries for years to come.
Large-scale investment needs under the ambitious plan (see text box) present opportunities for Beijing’s collaboration. China has grown its economy tenfold in the last two decades with a track record of rapid urbanization, industrialization, energy transition, and manufacturing and technological development — all areas of focus under Vision 2030.
Leading Chinese firms also have considerable experience in developing mega projects at the pace and scale envisaged by the Saudi planners. Likewise, financial markets in Hong Kong and mainland China could facilitate Saudi ambitions under MBS to develop the Saudi stock exchange into one of the top exchanges in the world through sharing and collaboration on technology, knowhow, and reforms.
Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan aligns with China’s own development approach, namely, through centrally planned and directed mobilization programs under specified multiyear timeframes — similar to China’s five-year plans.
This approach could facilitate collaboration between state organs and state-owned enterprises of the two countries from the highest levels of the central government to the lower levels of provincial and municipal governments.
Such collaborations are evident in the 34 agreements totaling US$50 billion signed between Chinese and Saudi parties during President Xi’s visit. They are also reflected in the continuing flow of agreements that followed thereafter (Figure 10).
Signed by state and private entities that span across central and local levels, these agreements cover a wide range of focus areas under Vision 2030, such as tourism, entertainment, mining, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and financial market development.
Reports by media outlets such as Bloomberg suggest that Saudis currently have little interest in accepting the yuan for oil payments despite their willingness to engage in related discussions. Challenges noted above, plus the kingdom’s need to manage its relations with both the US and China may leave the Saudis with a cautious view on these issues for some time
These views, however, may change over the long-term if broadening and deepening Saudi-China ties provide more outlets for the yuan’s use. This may help ease current economic disincentives and allow strategic justifications to be given more consideration.
Currently, if Riyadh were to settle more of its oil trade in renminbi, the Saudi treasury would collect increasingly more renminbi than it would need to spend, as the derivatives market for the yuan is thin, and risk management tools and trade finance in the currency are limited. Hence, holding and cumulating the inflow would raise risks, which would incentivize Saudi policymakers to spend it on Chinese goods and services.
One spending area is the construction of housing, infrastructure, and entertainment facilities in the kingdom, some of which are already underway. In December 2022, Chinese state-owned firms China State Construction and Metallurgical Corp. of China signed a US$2.8 billion deal with the Saudi Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing to build more than 100,000 residential units and to build factories to facilitate the adoption of modern construction methods in the kingdom (Figure 10).
In April 2023, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park signed an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to develop water parks, zoos, and entertainment centers across the kingdom, aiming to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. In June, Shanghai’s Envision Energy won the bid to supply 1.67 GW of wind turbines to the US$8.4 billion NEOM green hydrogen plant. In October, China State Construction won the second and third bids for the US$7.86 billion NEOM New City Traffic Tunnel, the pilot project of the US$500 billion new megacity NEOM, a key Vision 2030 project.
The Saudi construction sector is well-suited for such collaboration, as it has been historically open to international contractors. According to one estimate by MEED, a Middle East consultancy, firms from outside the region have been contracted to build nearly US$30 billion of projects in the kingdom. Currently, of the 10 largest contractors by contract value in Saudi Arabia, six are Chinese firms, including China Harbour Engineering Co., China Machinery Engineering Corp., Sinohydro, China Railway Construction Corp., China State Construction Engineering Corp., and China Gezhouba Group Corp. (Figure 8).
Other areas to spend future yuan inflows include industrial and renewable sectors. During President Xi’s visit, the 44% PIF-owned ACWA Power signed agreements on the construction of renewable energy projects in the kingdom with SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., China Southern Power Grid International, China Energy International, Jinko Solar Co., Sungrow Power Supply Co., and Jolywood Solar Technology Co., including a US$1.5 billion renewable project with Power China.
In May 2023, a joint venture (JV) was set up between Baoshan Iron and Steel (50%), PIF (25%) and Aramco (25%) to build an US$875 million “green” plant that will be the first steel plate plant in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. Also, in June 2023, the Saudi Ministry of Investment signed a US$5.6 billion JV with the Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker Human Horizons for the manufacturing and sale of EVs in the kingdom and the Gulf. This follows a similar US$500 million deal signed between Sumou Holding and China’s Enovate Motors six months earlier.
Aside from spending future petroyuan inflows in the kingdom, Riyadh can also invest it in China itself. Such outlets include Aramco’s expanding downstream footprint in China as well as PIF’s diversifying range of investments in Chinese firms.
Aramco’s major investments in China before President Xi’s visit include its US$11.8 billion, 35% interest in an integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Panjin, Liaoning in February 2019 (Figure 11). During President Xi’s visit, Aramco signed an agreement with Shandong Energy Group to develop Aramco’s downstream projects in Shandong. Three months later, in March 2023, Aramco acquired 10% of Rongsheng Petrochemicals (Rongsheng), Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical Industry Group, and Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Group (Figure 11).
This flurry of investments continued into this year. In January, Aramco announced plans to buy up to 50% of Ningbo Zhongjin Petrochemical from Rongsheng. In February, the company announced plans to buy 10% of Hengli Petrochemicals from the Hengli Group. In May, Sabic, an Aramco subsidiary, invested 51% in a US$6.4 billion JV petrochemicals complex in Fujian, the largest foreign investment in the province.
PIF’s investments in China have also picked up pace. In February 2023, it invested US$265 million in VSPO to become the single largest shareholder of the Chinese e-sports company. In May this year, it subscribed to US$2 billion of zero-coupon bonds issued by Lenovo, convertible to 10.78% of Lenovo shares.
Along with Vision 2030 projects, the Saudi government may also need to ramp up spending for the planned hosting of the Asian Winter Games 2029, Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.
These and other projects may involve increasing collaboration with Chinese parties (Figure 11), particularly if they develop a strong track record in the kingdom. China Railway Construction’s track record in building the Lusail Stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for example, likely facilitated its winning bid to build the Jeddah Stadium and surrounding sports villages.
For China, yuan-based oil trade and the resulting Saudi need to spend future yuan proceeds would provide self-sustaining logic for Saudi Arabia’s participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It could also support China’s digital currency push, which culminated to the first purchase of crude oil settled in digital yuan in October 2023, followed by the Saudis joining in June 2024 of mBridge, the central bank digital currency trial for trade settlements led by China and the Bank of International Settlements.
The shift by both countries toward full bilateral engagement have been described by observers as China’s pivot to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia’s pivot to China. These pivots are broad and diverse, anchored by aligning long-term interest on both sides that span beyondpure economic considerations. It may be these forces from Saudi Arabia, as well as other oil exporters in the Gulf, that will ultimately facilitate renminbi-based oil trade.
