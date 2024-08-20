Recent talks of China paying for Saudi oil in renminbi led to expectations that China’s massive purchases from the kingdom will push more of their oil trade to be denominated in the Chinese currency. S&P Global believes yuan-based oil trade between the two countries face significant challenges, and may take decades to grow to a meaningful scale, but deepening bilateral ties and aligning long-term interests may help facilitate this process.

Discussions on the prospect of yuan-based oil trade often focus on the ability to pay in renminbi. However, the ability to settle trades in yuan alone is unlikely to boost its use, as the volume of such trades depends on oil exporters’ willingness to accept the currency for payment, which in turn depends on their ability to use the resulting proceeds.



As the renminbi is not broadly used in international trade and finance, there are relatively few outlets to spend these proceeds. Cumulating the inflow would therefore incur substantial costs and raise currency risks. This explains why the yuan’s use remains limited in Saudi-China oil trade despite Riyadh’s willingness to discuss, and Beijing’s aims to promote, more use of the currency.



This dynamic may change, as President Xi’s visit to the kingdom in December 2022 set in motion a transformation of Saudi-China ties from one focused on oil to one that is comprehensive in nature. Aside from the booming oil trade that continues to anchor their core relationship, long-term plans such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, are driving new institutional, financial, and cultural linkages between the two countries.



These broadening linkages will provide more outlets for the yuan’s use, such as paying for Chinese engineering and construction services in the kingdom or investing in firms or projects in China across a widening range of sectors. Through these channels, deepening bilateral ties could help facilitate more use of the renminbi in Saudi-China oil trade in the decades to come.