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By Daniel Yergin, Ph.D., Eric Eyberg, Leandro Caputo, James Crompton, Avery Carmichael, Mohsen Bonakdarpour, Daniel Bermudez, Pedro Neves, Ed Kelly, Shankari Srinivasan, Aube Montero, Chris Wilfong, Bob Flanagan, and Matthew Palmer

Growing exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) are now on track to support 550,000 jobs annually and contribute $1.4 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product through 2040—exceeding previous expectations—while having a negligible impact on domestic gas prices. US LNG feedgas demand is expected to double to 36 bcf/d in the next five years – 25% higher than our previous Base Case projections.

The United States, already the world’s leading LNG supplier, is expected to surpass a one-third share of the global market during this time. This shifting dynamic will almost certainly make LNG exports the second largest net export industry in the United States within the next five years, second only to U.S. civilian aircraft and parts.

S&P Global Energy now estimates that total investment in the LNG supply chain through 2040 will exceed $1 trillion. In addition to the increased jobs and GDP gains, the new study expects future LNG export activity to generate more than $2.9 trillion in total revenues for U.S. businesses, $206 billion in federal and state tax revenues and nearly $630 billion in labor income. The economic impact extends far beyond core gas-producing states, with 42% of jobs and 33% of GDP contributions occurring in non-gas- producing areas.

Notably, these economic benefits occur while the impact on U.S. domestic natural gas prices is negligible. S&P Global Energy projects an average increase in end-user gas costs of just 1.6% per household from 2026 to 2031. The United States domestic natural gas prices will continue to rank among the lowest in the world for both the residential and industrial sectors.

Facilitating these benefits is the world’s most interconnected gas infrastructure network, with more than 300,000 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines. The annual volume of natural gas transported through the US pipeline system exceeds the combined consumption of 130 countries. Nevertheless, key regional bottlenecks still remain. The shale gas revolution and abundance of the U.S. natural gas resource base have shifted the domestic market dynamic to a new paradigm where infrastructure constraints are often the key driver of higher-priced regional markets and price volatility. This study contemplates the potential impacts of easing and stressing pipeline bottlenecks to the US Northeast to highlight the market implications of such bottlenecks.

Importantly, US LNG exports are increasingly playing a role in geopolitics and have increased US flexibility in international relations. For example, the EU aims to ban Russian LNG and pipeline gas by Q4 2027. Without US LNG exports, it would be challenging to implement such restrictions due to the lack of near-term alternatives and existing underutilized connectivity between Russia and the EU. In an “Extended Pause” scenario, international prices would face significant increases, value would be transferred to non-US suppliers of LNG and other fossil fuels, including coal, and the US would face a loss in confidence in its reliability as a trade partner.

The resiliency of the US domestic gas market in light of external market shocks, e.g. Henry Hub prices have remained flat during the Iran conflict as LNG spot prices doubled, benefits not only US households via affordable natural gas costs, but also benefits trading partners by providing reliable volumes insulated from shocks. However, the wide reaching economic benefits and growth potential from US LNG are at risk from policy derailment, and if an “Extended Pause” scenario were to emerge, trading partners would also face higher natural gas costs.

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Content Type

Special Reports

Explore US LNG Impact Studies 1-3

Contributors

Daniel Yergin, Ph.D.

S&P Global Energy

Daniel Yergin, Ph.D.

Vice Chairman

Eric Eyberg

S&P Global Energy

Eric Eyberg

Vice President, Gas & LNG CERA Consulting

Leandro Caputo

S&P Global Energy

Leandro Caputo

Executive Director, Gas & LNG CERA Consulting

James Crompton

S&P Global Energy

James Crompton

Director, Gas & LNG CERA Consulting

Avery Carmichael

S&P Global Energy

Avery Carmichael

Director, Gas & LNG, CERA Consulting

Mohsen Bonakdarpour

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Mohsen Bonakdarpour

Executive Director, Global Intelligence and Analytics, Market Intelligence

Daniel Bermudez

S&P Global Energy

Daniel Bermudez

Associate Director, Gas & LNG, CERA Consulting

Pedro Neves

S&P Global Energy

Pedro Neves

Consulting Manager, Gas & LNG, CERA Consulting

Ed Kelly

S&P Global Energy

Ed Kelly

Executive Director, Gas & LNG, CERA

Shankari Srinivasan

S&P Global Energy

Shankari Srinivasan

Vice President, Global Gas and LNG

Aube Montero

S&P Global Energy

Aube Montero

Executive Director, Upstream, CERA Consulting

Chris Wilfong

S&P Global Energy

Chris Wilfong

Director, Power, CERA Consulting

Bob Flanagan

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Bob Flanagan

Director, Economic Consulting

Matthew Palmer

S&P Global Energy

Matthew Palmer

Executive Director, Americas Gas Research

Madeline Jowdy

S&P Global Energy

Madeline Jowdy

Global Head LNG, CERA Consulting

S&P Global Study Acknowledgements

This report represents the independent analysis and views of S&P Global Energy. The study was supported by the US Chamber of Commerce, as a follow-up study to our December 2024 report “Major New US Industry at a Crossroads: A US LNG Impact Study”. S&P Global Energy is exclusively responsible for all the analyses, content and conclusions of the study. The study makes no policy recommendations.

This study offers an independent and objective assessment of the economic, market and global impact of the US LNG Industry built from a detailed bottoms-up approach, at the asset and market level, technology by technology. It represents the collaboration of S&P Global CERA Consulting and S&P Global Market Intelligence, supported by the world’s largest expert team of over 1,400 energy and economic research analysts and consultants continuously monitoring, modelling and evaluating markets and assets. Explanation of the detailed study methodology is included in the Appendix. The analysis and metrics developed during the course of this study represent the independent analysis and views of S&P Global Energy.

For more information on this report, please contact: 

Eric Eyberg 
Vice President, Gas & Power Commodity Insights Consulting 
Eric.Eyberg@spglobal.com

Leandro Caputo 
Executive Director, Gas & LNG Commodity Insights Consulting 
Leandro.Caputo@spglobal.com

James Crompton, CFA 
Director, Gas & LNG CERA Consulting 
James.Crompton@spglobal.com

Avery Carmichael 
Director, Gas & LNG CERA Consulting 
Avery.Carmichael@spglobal.com

Aube Montero 
Executive Director, Upstream CERA Consulting 
Aube.Montero@spglobal.com

Mohsen Bonakdarpour 
Executive Director, Global Intelligence and Analytics, Market Intelligence 
Mohsen.Bonakdarpour@spglobal.com


For Media information on this report, please contact:

Jeff Marn 
Executive Director, Public Relations, S&P Global Energy 
Jeff.Marn@spglobal.com